Ideal Home Care Services 50 Years of Combined Professional Healthcare Experience

Long Island, NY, Aug 9, 2020 — Ideal Home Health Care Services has over 50 years of combined Professional Health Care Experience. Ideal Health Care Services was founded with the unique mission of providing in-home care services to not just seniors, but to others who may benefit from Ideal Home Care Services. Such as recovering surgery patients, expectant mothers, physically challenged individuals, veterans, and car accident victims may all have a difficult time caring for themselves in their homes.

About the founder: Before founding Ideal Home Care Services in 2009, our founder was a bedside nurse at a local hospital. During her time at the hospital she encountered many families that were hesitant to leave a recently-discharged love one home alone while they went about their everyday activities. She watched as they struggled with the guilt and anxiety of even thinking about doing so, and stressed over the potential lost income if they chose to stay home. Having gone through the dilemma herself with her own parents, she thought there had to be a better way. It turns out, there is!

The value proposition of Ideal Home Care Services is when clients choose us; they get more than compassionate and dignified care. They also get over 50 years of combined professional healthcare experience. Our staff is made up of veteran care coordinators, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and caregivers.

Each member has passed a rigorous hiring process, complete with background checks and reference checks. In addition to hiring only qualified candidates, our company utilizes a step-by-step approach when onboarding new clients. At our company we thoroughly understand everything we need to know about you and your loved ones and what you hope to receive from our services. Once an aide or a nurse is assigned to your case, the Registered Nurse will work with you to develop a customized plan of care that fits your unique needs and budget.

It is not uncommon for clients’ needs to change over the course of time under our care. It is for this reason that we strive to create a strong relationship with you and your family and be there for you and your family when you need us the most.

Ideal Home Care Services: https://idealhcs.com/services/

Become a Caregiver: https://idealhcs.com/employment-form/

Ideal Home Care Services

300 Motor Parkway Suite 125

Hauppauge, NY 11788

www.idealhcs.com

Office Hours: Mon – Fri 9:00am – 5:00pm

Media Contact:

WA Public Relations Company

347-727-9015

wapublicrelationsco@gmail.com

https://wa-public-relations-company.business.site/