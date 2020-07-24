Homeless Man Used Stimulus Check to Buy Land and Now Needs Help to Build Home

Punta Gorda, FL, July 24, 2020 — Gregory GOrDon, the man who claims to be Jesus and who broke into the home former president of The United States of America Ronald Reagan’s retirement home thirty years ago on July 4th of 1990 exposing him as the AntiChrist, is tired of being homeless and needs your help building a Dome Home to be known as The Dome of the Stone – Home of God’s Throne.

There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy place where the Most High dwells.

Gregory Stuart GOrDon wants to build a dome home and throne room for the throne of God to be known as “The Dome of the Stone.”

(Psalms 46:4)

The book of Psalms also speaks of God living in a city with a big river whose tributaries make the city happy. Most people do not know this but, The Peace River is the only major river in America the has no Dam.

And of course, it is “The Peace River” and one of the main facets of my coming is to bring Peace to the whole world.

Also, several times the term “Peace like a River” is used in the Bible.

The name of the Dome Home will be “The Dome of the Stone” named after “The Dome of the Rock” which stands on Temple Mount in Old Jerusalem. Punta GOrDa will be the new Jerusalem.

Punta GOrDa, Florida is the chosen city of God because The Peace River runs through the city and obviously, the word of God is in the city name as it is also in my name. This is spoken of in Revelation 3:12.

“I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.” (Rev. 3:12)

(Revelation 21:1-3)

21 And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.

2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

3 And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.

To help GOrDon build his Dome Home visit: www.DomeoftheStone.com

