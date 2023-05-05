Greg Aborn Promoted to President of Plymouth Solar Energy

Plymouth, MA, May 5, 2023 — Ascending through the ranks, Greg Aborn, a Plymouth, MA resident, has been promoted to President of Plymouth Solar Energy, announced Fred Paris, CEO and founder of the company.

Plymouth Solar (PlymouthSolarEnergy.com ) is a regional leader in the installation and maintenance of commercial and residential solar and battery systems. The company boasts over 200 installed and on-line monitored solar systems within 50 miles of Plymouth.

Aborn has worked for the company for seven years was the third employee hired. He was initially hired as an Operations Assistant and was later elevated to Director of Operations prior to taking over as President. There are now 10 full and part-time staffers at the growing entity.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts/Dartmouth with a Bachelor of Science, Aborn was raised in Buzzard’s Bay, Bourne, MA and attended high school in Bourne and Barnstable. He currently resides in South Plymouth MA with his two Belgian Malinois German Shepherds Duke and Star.

“It is rewarding to help homeowners and commercial building owners obtain significant state and federal tax rebates and a defined returned on their investment while being a steward of the environment,” said Aborn.

An active outdoorsman, Aborn fishers and participates in a wide range of sports.

Plymouth Solar Energy is located at 18 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA. For more info visit http://www.PlymouthSolarEnergy.com . For a complimentary Solar Feasibility Study or questions, call (508) 746-5430 or email info@plymouthsolarenergy.com.