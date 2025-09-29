Green Product Award 2026: Call for Entries

Benchmark Community – Setting the Standard in Sustainability.

The Green Product Award 2026 invites companies and start-ups worldwide to submit their sustainable products and services that stand out in design, innovation, and impact. In its 13th edition, the award recognizes future-proof solutions across 14 categories – from architecture and consumer goods to mobility and new materials.

What’s the Community?

The Green Product and Green Concept Awards form a benchmark community: a platform where finalists and winners set the standards for sustainable innovation. This community stands out because:

Leadership: The Green Product Award positions companies and start-ups as leaders in sustainable markets.

Legacy: The Green Concept Award supports students and young talents with visionary ideas.

Authority: the Green Future Club , a non-profit NGO, provides the independent jury and certification seal. Its evaluation gives participants trusted recognition and ensures alignment with future EU sustainability standards.

Together, these elements create a unique ecosystem that combines recognition, expertise, and long-term visibility.

Benefits for Participants

Recognition as Finalist or Winner with unlimited use of the Award Seal

Independent certification & expert jury feedback

Access to public voting with 50,000+ engaged voters

Optional feature in the Green Trend Book 2026 (250,000+ readers)

Networking at the Award Summit & Ceremony in Berlin

Jury Highlights

Submissions are assessed by a high-profile, independent jury including: Prof. Martin Charter – Centre for Sustainable Design (UK), Katarzyna Dulko-Gaszyna – IKEA Germany, Karsten Bleymehl – Circular Materials, Petra Schmatz – green lifestyle, Johannes Hilla – avocadostore.de, Raz Godelnik – Parsons School of Design (USA), Prof. Claus-Christian Eckhardt – Lund University (Sweden) >> to all jurors

Award Schedule 2025/26

15 November 2025 Regular Bird submission deadline

8 December 2025 Finalists announcement and start of public voting

16 January 2026 Late submission deadline and end of public voting

2 February 2026 Announcement of All Finalists

February 2026 Jury Meeting

Spring 2026 Award ceremony & summit in Berlin

About the Green Product Awards

Founded in 2013, the Green Product Award has become a leading international platform for sustainable design and innovation. Organized by white lobster, a Berlin-based agency for sustainability-focused innovation formats, and backed by the Green Future Club, the awards ensure that recognition is more than symbolic – it is a benchmark of quality and compliance with future sustainability standards. >> to the awards page

About the Green Future Club

The Green Future Club is a non-profit NGO and international competence network behind the Green Product and Concept Awards. Its independent jury of experts evaluates all submissions and awards the official seals, giving participants trusted third-party recognition. This certification not only strengthens credibility but also future-proofs products in line with upcoming EU sustainability regulations. >> to the club page

Submission Requirements

Submission takes place online in English or German after registration on our website. The submission portal will be available after the user profile has been filled out.

The requirements:

Name of submission Teaser, max 10 words Short description, max 600 characters (displayed publicly)

Design, Impact and Sustainability factor each max, 1500 characters (internal only for jury)

Main picture and maximum 10 more additional ones Video link Optional presentation PDF upload

Benefits

All participants

Submission Basic Check & Feedback

Benefits for Finalists

Recognition through the official award seal Increased visibility through website features, press outreach, and exhibitions Participation in the public vote, which reaches 1 million sustainability-focused people every year and generates 50,000 votes. Point-based feedback from the jury & digital award certificate

Additional Benefits for Winners

1.Presentation on the Award’s social media channels

2.Award trophy

3.Stage time at the Award ceremony

Fees

Established companies: Submission + Finalist Package 450+1450€

Start-ups: One time fee 450€

Students/Graduates: Free

Submission takes place online in English or German.

Submission optimisation: Recommendations for optimisation based on the Basic Check results

Premium Submission: The service team will prepare your submission based on your documents.

>>Fees Overview

Etablierte Unternehmen: Einreichung + Finalistenpaket 450+1450€

Start-ups: Einmalige Gebühr 450€

Studierende/Absolventen: Kostenlos

Die Einreichung erfolgt online in englischer oder deutscher Sprache.

Einreichungsoptimierung: Empfehlungen zur Optimierung auf Grundlage der Ergebnisse des Basis-Checks.

Premium-Einreichung: Das Serviceteam bereitet Ihre Einreichung auf Grundlage Ihrer Unterlagen vor.

>>Gebührenübersicht

Criteria

The submissions will be evaluated and determined based on general and subject-specific criteria.

Overall rating:

Elaboration: Evaluated are the complexity of the analysis, the quality of the preparation and the way of implementation.

Impact: The potential for positive impact on the environment and/or society is considered.

Subject-specific reviews: