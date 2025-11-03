From Nanometers to Industry: High-Resolution 2PP 3D Printing Now in China

Collaboration between UpNano and Husun Technologies brings high-resolution 2PP 3D-printing to one of the world’s largest technology markets

Vienna, Austria / Beijing, China 03. November 2025 – UpNano GmbH (Vienna, Austria), manufacturer of the most flexible high-resolution 2-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printers, is entering the Chinese market. After successfully rooting in Europe and the United States, the company now takes its next international step by partnering with Husun Technologies, a well-established distributor based in Beijing. Together, the two companies will make UpNano’s NanoOne series available to both research institutions and selected industries across China. To this end, a high-tech demo lab equipped with a NanoOne 1000 printer and a full range of modular accessories will open in Beijing, offering feasibility studies, training, and demonstrations for prospective customers.

China is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic technology markets, with strong investments in research and a rapidly expanding industrial base. This creates demand for advanced manufacturing solutions – but also makes for a highly competitive market. “China is an important and challenging market,” says Bernhard Küenburg, CEO of UpNano. “We are very pleased to have found in Husun an experienced and reliable partner to build our presence there. Husun will be part of our extended team, and together we want to establish our 2PP technology in China. For us, this is a major step, and we are confident it will open new opportunities for customers across research and industry.”

High-Tech Demonstration Lab

Central to the cooperation is a new demo lab in Beijing. It will host a NanoOne 1000 complete with accessories for expanded microfabrication capabilities, operated by Husun staff trained by UpNano. The NanoOne series combines a compact desktop format with high printing speed across more than fifteen orders of magnitude, while maintaining resolutions below 100 nm. Patented Adaptive Resolution technology allows the system to switch between rapid printing of larger volumes and precise detailing of delicate features. In addition, UpNano offers a broad portfolio of proprietary printing materials – from biocompatible resins to heat-resistant and optical grades – developed in-house to match the performance of the printers. This expertise in hardware, software, and materials ensures optimal results for demanding applications. On site, prospective customers will be able to explore these options directly, run short feasibility projects, and assess the system’s potential for their own applications. Likely areas include microfluidics, optics, biomedical engineering, and electronics – all fields in which China is strongly positioned.

“The technology of UpNano is a valuable addition to our portfolio of high-performance 3D printing solutions,” says Husun CEO, Ms Yongfeng Qiao. “Together we will develop a strong customer base in both academia and industry. At a time when precision requirements are rising across sectors, a system capable of tolerances below 100 nm is a perfect fit with excellent prospects.”

Husun will target both universities and selected industries such as medical devices, semiconductors, and photonics. These are sectors where China has strong ambitions – and where UpNano’s systems can make a real impact.

Built on Innovation

The step into China follows a series of product launches by UpNano. The NanoOne green, introduced in late 2024, added a 515 nm wavelength laser that enables new levels of detail and compatibility with transparent materials. The company also unveiled NanoPro, a service powered by its new NanoPro VT printing system, designed for serial production of microparts at industrial scale. These developments underline UpNano’s ability to extend 2PP 3D printing from laboratory use to real industrial applications.

With the cooperation in China, UpNano continues to broaden its international reach with a strong partner on the ground.

Images available at: https://www.upnano.com/from-nanometers-to-industry-high-resolution-2pp-3d-printing-now-in-china/

About UpNano GmbH (November 2025)

UpNano, based in Vienna, Austria, is a high-tech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-resolution 3D printers. The systems are based on 2-photon-polymerization which offer industry-leading speed and resolution below 100 nm. UpNano is committed to providing customers with a holistic package of hardware, software, and optimized printing materials for the fabrication of polymeric microparts as well as the unique possibility of bioprinting in a native cell environment. Additionally, UpNano offers a fully integrated industrial micropart production service. Using UpNano’s cutting-edge technology, it is possible to print objects ranging from the sub-micrometer to the centimeter range, beyond 40 mm in height.

About Husun Technologies (since 2011)

Husun Technologies (Beijing, China) is an established distributor of high-performance 3D printing systems and solutions. With a broad portfolio across different additive manufacturing technologies, Husun provides sales, service, and application support to customers in academia and industry throughout China.

Contact UpNano Viktoria Gruber

Communication Manager

Modecenterstrasse 22, D36

1030 Vienna, Austria

M +43 –699 1770 66 45

E viktoria.gruber@upnano.com

W https://www.upnano.com

L www.linkedin.com/company/upnano

Contact BEIJING HUSUN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Address: F1-Block4, 28 Yuhua Rd., Konggang Industrial Development Zone, Shunyi District, 101318 Beijing, China T +86-10-80481314 E: info@husun.com.cn W: www.husun.com.cn

Copy Editing & Distribution PR&D – Public Relations for Research & Education Dr. Barbara Bauder-Jelitto Kollersteig 68 3400 Klosterneuburg, Austria M +43 (0) 664 1576 350 E bauder@prd.at L https://www.linkedin.com/company/prd-public-relations-für-forschung-bildung

W https://www.prd.at/