From Harry’s Birthday to Patrick’s Day: Get Lucky with A High-Caliber Virtual Assistant for Just $300/Month!

Pennsylvania, March 11, 2025 — Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA) is celebrating a special occasion with a game-changing offer! From March 9th, the birthday of our Chief Operating Officer Harryson Bayta, through St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th at 11:59 PM EST, business owners can secure a top-tier Virtual Assistant for just $300 per month. This limited-time deal is designed to help entrepreneurs streamline operations, increase efficiency, and scale their businesses without the stress of hiring.

“At Beyond Business Virtual Assistants, we believe that business owners need more than just extra hands—they need skilled professionals who can drive growth,” said Harryson Bayta, COO of Beyond Business Virtual Assistants. “This exclusive offer is our way of celebrating while giving businesses access to expert virtual support at an unbeatable price.”

Why This Offer Stands Out

– Top-Tier Virtual Assistants – Pre-vetted, highly skilled professionals tailored to your business needs.

-​ Hassle-Free Recruitment – We handle sourcing, interviews, and onboarding.

-​ Cost-Effective Hiring – Secure expert support at a fraction of in-house hiring costs.

-​ More Time for Growth – Focus on scaling your business while we take care of the hiring process.

A Smarter Hiring Solution for Business Owners

Finding and hiring the right virtual assistant can be time-consuming and costly. BBVA eliminates these challenges by delivering dedicated, high-caliber VAs through a structured recruitment process. Our team ensures each VA is pre-screened, trained, and ready to contribute to business success from day one.

With a professional VA managing administrative tasks, marketing, customer communication, and more, business owners can focus on higher-level strategies and revenue-generating activities.

Proven Success from Our Clients

BBVA has helped countless business owners optimize their operations. One fast-growing e-commerce brand reported a 40% increase in productivity and a 25% reduction in operational costs after hiring a VA through our service.

Another client shared:

“Hiring a VA from Beyond Business was one of the best decisions I made. My daily workload is lighter, my operations are smoother, and I can finally focus on growing my business.”

About Beyond Business Virtual Assistants:

Beyond Business Virtual Assistants is a trusted provider of high-quality virtual assistants, specializing in business support, administrative assistance, and marketing. Our mission is to help professionals scale their businesses efficiently by providing expert virtual support.

This exclusive promotion is available only from March 9th to March 17th at 11:59 PM EST. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your business with a dedicated virtual assistant at an unbeatable price!

