Retiring and Finding Meaning – From volunteering to part time work, Free seminar at the Plymouth Council on Aging set for Tuesday, May 9

Plymouth, MA, April 08, 2023 — Perhaps you are thinking about retirement. Or have already taken the leap. How do you continue to make an impact, feel part of, be seen, remain an active community member?

A free seminar titled “Retiring and Finding Meaning – From volunteering to part time work” will provide suggestions and explore possibilities. The workshop will be held at the Plymouth Council on Aging, 44 Nook Road, Plymouth (on the campus of and next to Plymouth North High School). The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30. Light refreshments will be served.

The presentation is sponsored by South Shore Senior News and will feature three expert panelists including Beth Davis, a Life Transition Coach; Nikki Galibois of South Shore Community Action Council, Inc; and of Armindo Rocha, Old Colony Elder Services, Volunteer Manager. The panel will be moderated by Steve Dubin, PR Works.

In addition to suggestions from the panelists, there will be ample time for questions from the audience.

The sponsor of the event is South Shore Senior News, an award-winning free monthly newspaper that delivers entertaining and informative articles of interest to seniors, family members and friends.

To RSVP for the event, please email Info@SouthShoreSenior.com or call (781) 925-1515.