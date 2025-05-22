Foconis redefines the financial market with innovative trading software “Buying Power Hub”

Herzogenrath, May 22, 2025 – Foconis GmbH presents its latest software solution for the financial market: Buying Power Hub (BPH). This state-of-the-art cloud-native platform is specifically designed to help financial institutions, traders and investors efficiently manage financial resources and optimize limit management.

In a dynamically changing financial landscape with a growing variety of asset classes – such as cryptocurrencies – BPH offers a powerful and intuitive solution for limit management. The software enables real-time monitoring of balances, immediate limit adjustments and seamless integration into existing system landscapes. Thanks to state-of-the-art cloud technology, users receive a transparent overview of their customers‘ buying power at all times and can therefore react quickly to market changes.

“By using the Buying Power Hub, banks and financial institutions can enable their customers to make maximum use of their buying power and significantly reduce risks at the same time. This benefits both the institutions and the end customers, who are protected from overdrafts. BPH thus gives financial market players and their customers a clear competitive advantage,” explains Matthias Löffler, Managing Director of Foconis Trading.

With BPH from Foconis, users benefit from 24/7 availability and real-time balance monitoring, which enables instant transaction approvals. Automated processes minimize errors and prevent limit overruns, increasing security and control.

Flexible customer limits allow rapid adaptation to market developments, while cross-platform use and high interoperability make BPH independent of specific transaction platforms. In addition, the high performance ensures lightning-fast transactions and maximum efficiency – even in highly volatile markets.

“With the Buying Power Hub, our customers are setting new standards in the financial market. They can keep an eye on their limits and risks at all times and benefit from accelerated transaction approvals and continuous risk control. By eliminating maintenance windows and faster approvals, they can also execute more transactions in less time,” says Matthias Löffler.

BPH is already being used successfully by a pilot customer. The official go-live is planned for June 2025 – from then on, the solution will be available to all users and will set new standards for efficient limit management in the financial sector.

Further information: https://group.foconis.com/en/solutions/foconis-flagships/foconis-decide/foconis-buying-power-hub

Press contact Matthias Löffler Foconis GmbH Im Straßer Feld 3 52134 Herzogenrath E-Mail: presse@foconis.de

PR agency: Fuchskonzept GmbH Birgit Intrau Kastanienallee 10 12587 Berlin E-Mail: kontakt@fuchskonzept.com

About the Foconis Group

Foconis GmbH combines highly specialized expertise from many years of project experience with a unique portfolio of innovative software solutions. Future-proof, reliable and cost-effective, more than 400 employees of Foconis GmbH support over 850 customers worldwide with customized services for crucial core processes in finance and banking. The company focuses on the areas of payment transactions, data analysis and combination, process efficiency, business intelligence, compliance management and trading. https://group.foconis.de