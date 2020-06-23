FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) Boston named The Toothboss Smiling Neighbor

Hingham, MA and South Weymouth, MA, Jun 23, 2020 — The shutdown for the Covid-19 pandemic left many with a feeling of helplessness. Hingham resident Shelly Osterberg and her friends, Amy Crean and Kathleen Thrun, also of Hingham, Kirsty Nicholson of Scituate and Carolyn Wright of Norwell, who met regularly for lunch, certainly felt the impact and decided to do something to help. The five friends formed FLAG (Front Line Appreciate Group) Boston, a group committed to bringing meals to health care professionals on the South Shore, including South Shore Hospital. For this effort, FLAG Boston has been named the recipient of The Smiling Neighbor award given by South Weymouth Dentist Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD.

“A friend of mine shared with me an effort she had just started in Michigan, which involved raising money to buy meals for healthcare workers which were made and delivered by local restaurants. My friends and I decided to set something like that up for the South Shore and Boston area and that’s how FLAG Boston started,” said Osterberg.

FLAG Boston set up a Facebook group and began fundraising, primarily online. The group started on March 31st and ultimately raised $47,709. They coordinated restaurants, caterers, cafes, bagel shops and other eateries to deliver meals from Weymouth to Cape Cod to Newtown-Wellesley. The last meal was delivered on June 5th by Atlantic Bagel of Hingham to South Shore Hospital.

“The pandemic has hit so many people so hard. It was very gratifying to do something nice for people providing critical medical care and at the same time help out the restaurant owners, many who have been devasted by the shutdown,” said Osterberg. “For my business, I work at home. So, the shutdown didn’t impact me that way. I just wanted to help and was grateful to find a way to do so through FLAG Boston.”

In lieu of the usual honors for being selected a Smiling Neighbor—either a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean model. Osterberg chose the toothbrush.

“What FLAG Boston accomplished in such a short amount of time makes this group very worthy of our Smiling Neighbor award,” said Dr. Wolfert.

The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

For more information on The Toothboss, visit Dr. Wolfert’s website at www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604 to schedule a consultation.

About The Toothboss:

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through LendingClub.

To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061