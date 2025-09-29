Are sophisticated specialty products the future of European industry? Demand is increasing for films and plastic packaging with special properties. In many European countries, however, the production of plastic films is becoming less and less competitive compared to other regions of the world, and the consumption of plastic carrier bags is continuing to decline. Ceresana has now analyzed the entire European market for plastic films for the third time. The company’s market researchers forecast that plastic film demand in Europe will grow to around 13.8 million tonnes by 2033.

Challenges for Plastic Film Manufacturers

Demand for plastic films is increasing overall. However, crises and inflation are affecting consumer sentiment in large parts of Europe – and therefore also the market for packaging materials. In addition, the EU plastics own resource (“plastic tax”) and the new EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) as well as an increasing maze of national and in some cases even municipal regulations aim to reduce packaging waste. Disposable sacks and shirt bags made from plastics are often replaced by paper bags or eliminated altogether. However, films are not only used to make bags, but also packaging films, shrink and stretch films, agricultural films, and construction films, for example. Specialized applications in industry include adhesive films, battery films, and insulating films. The demand for bags and sacks made from PE films is decreasing. However, the new European plastic film market report by Ceresana also covers the markets for polypropylene films, PET films, and PVC films, which are increasingly available in bio-based variants. Other types of plastic films, such as polystyrene films, polyamide films, or bioplastic films (e.g. PLA films), are analyzed as an aggregate.

Trend Towards Ultra-Thin High-Tech Films

Agricultural films are recording above-average growth: In various European countries, efforts to intensify agriculture, forestry, and horticulture are increasing the use of wrapping films, silage films, mulch films, anti-dew films, greenhouse films, and other innovative solutions. Plants increasingly need to be protected against extreme weather events. The demand for protective and functional films is also growing in the construction industry, for example for vapor barriers or as part of high-performance insulation materials. The consumption of construction films follows the order situation of the respective construction industry. In contrast, demand for secondary and transport packaging such as shrink and stretch films depends on the macroeconomic development and the consumer climate. In addition to market data, forecasts, and company profiles, the plastic film market report also provides background information on the regulatory framework in the EU as well as the economic situation and the situation in the packaging industry in the individual European countries. This includes information on market size, recycling rates, and major companies in the packaging industry. The zeal with which EU regulations are implemented varies from country to country. The various factors that determine the complex market for plastic films are analyzed in detail in the respective country profiles.

Current Market Report “Plastic Films – Europe”:

Chapter 1 analyzes the total European demand for and production of plastic films (in 1,000 tonnes) as well as revenues generated with plastic films (in billion US-dollars and billion euros). In addition, the production and demand volumes of plastic films are broken down for the various types of plastic. The film consumption of the various application areas is also examined.

Chapter 2 presents a detailed analysis of the plastic films market size and growth in 21 European countries: Demand, revenues, and production are each considered individually. In addition, plastic film demand (in tonnes) is divided into 5 application areas: Packaging films, Bags and sacks, Shrink and stretch films, Agricultural films, other films. Production and demand are also broken down for 5 types of plastic: polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE), polypropylene (PP), PET, PVC, other plastics.

Chapter 3 provides company profiles of the most important plastic film manufacturers – clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, net income, product range, production sites, and profile summary. Detailed profiles of 81 manufacturers are provided, such as Amcor Ltd., Toray Industries Europe GmbH, Covestro AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, UFLEX Europe Ltd., and Coveris Management GmbH.

