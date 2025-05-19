Windows and doors are getting smarter and smarter: Sensors monitor room temperature and air quality and control opening or closing as required. App-operated locks improve burglary protection. Innovative vacuum insulating glass promises excellent thermal insulation and soundproofing despite its reduced thickness. PVC-U products for improving energy efficiency are currently in particularly high demand – as the latest edition of the Ceresana market research on the European windows and doors market shows. For the first time, the market data for interior and exterior doors are presented separately. European demand for doors and windows fell slightly by around 2.1% in 2024. Market researchers are now forecasting that the construction industry in Europe as a whole will recover significantly from 2026. However, there are major regional differences and the various sectors of the construction industry are also developing unevenly.

Trend Towards PVC Windows and Doors

According to the market study by Ceresana, PVC-U doors and windows can gain market share in most European countries. Frames made of PVC or other plastics offer good value for money; they are usually more durable, more robust, and easier to clean than products made of aluminum or wood. Recycled or bio-based raw materials are increasingly being used for the production of PVC. With its market data on demand, production, imports, and exports, Ceresana’s new industry analysis records the number of windows and doors used in buildings. A distinction is made not only between materials, but also between areas of application: New construction and renovation, residential and non-residential construction. The window frames are specified in millions of units. The information on the door market combines the door leaf, door frame and door threshold into a single door unit. This includes interior and exterior doors for buildings, but not garage doors, garden gates, and other gates.

The Situation in the Construction Industry Influences the Door and Window Industry

The situation in the European construction industry remains difficult despite a few exceptions: In many countries, new construction in particular is struggling with high costs and a high level of bureaucracy; there are hardly any incentives for private companies to invest in new construction projects. In some regions, however, the market for commercial construction and public building construction is holding up comparatively well. The renovation of existing houses usually develops more dynamically than new construction. An improvement in energy efficiency is also urgently needed in this area: Heating buildings still accounts for a large proportion of total energy consumption. A “Green Deal” worth billions is to make Europe “climate-neutral” by 2050 by renovating buildings, among other things. The new EU Commission is now considering revising the environmental and climate protection laws: The emphasis is to be placed on a more business-friendly “Clean Industrial Deal”. In any case, the window and door industry will continue to be strongly influenced by government support measures for the construction industry.

Current Edition of the Ceresana Market Study “Windows and Doors – Europe”:

Chapter 1 analyzes the entire European market for windows and doors: Production and demand, detailed for various materials, i.e. for: Wood, Plastic, Metal, and combinations thereof, such as wood-aluminum. In addition, the demand data is broken down into the construction industry segments: New construction, Renovation, Residential construction and Commercial construction. Revenues generated with windows and doors are stated in euros and dollars. A distinction is also made between: Interior doors and Exterior doors.

In Chapter 2, the market in 21 individual European countries is examined separately for windows and doors: Production and demand broken down by materials, revenues in euros and dollars, import and export data. In addition, demand for all 21 national markets is broken down into the construction segments “new construction” and “renovation”, as well as “residential construction” and “commercial construction” – with windows and doors shown separately in each case. The quantities are stated in millions of units. The demand for doors is broken down into interior and exterior doors.

Chapter 3 offers a useful directory of the most important European producers of windows and doors, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, brief company profile, as well as product types and application areas. Detailed company profiles of the 62 most important manufacturers are presented, for example Aliplast N.V., Arbonia AG, Eko-Okna S.A., IFN-Holding AG, Hörmann KG, Lindner Group KG, Norsk Hydro ASA, Roto Frank Holding AG, and VKR Holding AS.

