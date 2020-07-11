Enrollment is Open at Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield Summer Camp

Marshfield, MA, Jul 11, 2020 — As many parents and guardians return to work, enrollment at the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield’s “Camp Clubhouse” summer day camp is still open and scholarships are available.

With the recent announcement that no overnight camps are permitted, and with a limited number of local recreational and day camps operating, many who must return to work are facing the challenge of finding appropriate childcare.

“We are dedicated to getting kids re-engaged and providing a safe place for them while many parents and guardians return to work,” said Jim Bunnell, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club has incorporated many new safety standards and is working closely with the Board of Health and Marshfield School District. The health, safety, and well-being of our Club members and staff is the Boys & Girls Club’s highest priority.”

Camp Clubhouse summer day camp program, located at 37 Proprietors Drive in Marshfield, is for boys and girls ages 6 to 15 and runs through August 21, 2020. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Families have the option of registering for every week or individual weeks. Camp Clubhouse is a traditional day camp with a variety of activities on-site throughout the day such as sports, art, swimming, STEM, games and more.

The Boys & Girls Club has the capacity for 100 youth per week at camp, with 10 kids allowed per group.

Precautions the Club is taking

The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield complies with federal, state and local guidelines for lowering the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The camp complies with regulations of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is licensed by the local board of health.

Their best practices, intended to help limit the potential spread of illness, include:

– Small group sizes and limiting close contact between groups.

– Daily health and status screenings. Following CDC guidelines, the Club monitors staff and members daily with wellness questionnaire and temperature check using no-touch infrared thermometers at entry.

– Social distancing best practices, which includes wearing masks indoors and also outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Activities and games take into account social distancing guidelines.

– Daily sanitization of all programs areas and close contact equipment will be done a minimum of three times a day and in between group rotations.

– Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations will be added as well as increased handwashing and sanitizing procedures.

Every camper family will receive a comprehensive Parent Handbook along with guidelines for camp.

The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield has received $10,000 in support from the Marshfield Community Fund which enables them to provide financial assistance to many families who otherwise may not be able to afford day camp for their child as they return to work. For more information about camp scholarships, visit https://www.bgcmarshfield.org/summer-camp.

Focused on Supporting Families

The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield is focused on helping families and the community through this period of time and to adjust to a new normal. They are working with the Marshfield food pantry, the town, state, schools and other service organizations to provide critical services the community needs to support children and families over the short- and long-term. Among the steps they have taken to meet ongoing needs include: food distribution (hundreds of healthy meals per week in the form of Grab & Go meal boxes, drive-thru dinners and more); providing a safe place for kids while many parents and guardians return to work; and serving as a resource for the Board of Health and other departments to further assist families.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield’s commitment, visit https://www.bgcmarshfield.org

About the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield:

The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield’s mission is to enable and inspire all young people to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens as well as become tomorrow’s capable leaders. The Club provides programming opportunities in the Boys & Girls Club of America’s (BGCA) five core areas including leadership, education, health, arts, and fitness.

The Club serves hundreds of families with children ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old, providing afterschool, vacation week and summer programs, as well as youth athletics, teen, social recreational and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit their website www.bgcmarshfield.org or call 781-834-2582.