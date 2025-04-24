Electronic Trading Systems Provider MACD Acquired by Main Capital Partners Portfolio Company Foconis

Dusseldorf, April 24th 2025 – Today, Foconis announces the acquisition of the Swiss electronic trading systems provider MACD. This marks the 6th add-on acquisition for Foconis since it joined the Main Capital Partners portfolio in 2021. With locations in Switzerland, Germany and the UK, joining forces with MACD reinforces Foconis’ position in existing markets, while extending its footprint into Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

MACD has been active as a service provider in the financial sector for over 25 years, serving customers such as Schroders, BX Swiss AG, and a wide range of Swiss private and cantonal banks. The company offers customised solutions for electronic securities and derivatives trading as well as in fund settlement, FX and crypto trading. By acquiring MACD, Foconis is not only further diversifying its customer base, but also gains an immediate market presence in Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Thanks to a complementary product offer, the partnership between these two companies will be highly beneficial to its customers and other stakeholders. In particular, the MACD solutions MAX and AIXECUTE optimally complement the DECIDE product portfolio of Foconis.

Olaf Pulwey, CEO of Foconis: “The acquisition of MACD is a significant step for our company. By pooling our expertise, we can offer our customers innovative, customised solutions for electronic trading and continue to grow internationally together.”

George Macdonald, CEO of MACD: „For over 25 years, banks, stock exchanges, brokers and asset managers have relied on our comprehensive software solutions and services in the trading business. The merger with Foconis opens up new opportunities for us to expand our product range and grow our client base. I am very much looking forward to working with the Foconis team.“

Sven van Berge, Managing Partner and Head of DACH at Main: “We started the growth of Foconis with the ambition to build a leading German financial software group. Now, we are expanding across borders as growth accelerates. Building a large group benefits not only the shareholders, but also the customers as complementary product suites expand. I am excited about the new opportunities this opens up for Foconis.

About MACD

MACD is an established provider of electronic trading systems with over 25 years of experience. The company offers customised solutions for electronic securities and derivatives trading as well as in fund settlement, FX and crypto trading.

About Foconis Group

Foconis combines highly specialised expertise from many years of project experience with a unique portfolio of innovative software solutions. The 380 employees of the Foconis Group support more than 800 companies, public institutions, banks, savings banks, cooperative banks and financial service providers throughout Europe with highly adaptable standard solutions for key core processes in finance and banking. The company focuses on the areas of data analytics, payment and trading.

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a leading software investor in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics, and the United States with approximately EUR 6 billion in Assets under Management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger outstanding software groups. As a leading software investor managing private equity funds active in Northwestern Europe and North America, Main has 90 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, Paris, and an affiliated office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of over 45 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs over 12,000 employees. Through its Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at Technical Universities and Universities of Applied Sciences.

Nothing contained in this Press Release is intended to project, predict, guarantee, or forecast the future performance of any investment. This Press Release is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities or to invest in any funds or other investment vehicles managed by Main Capital Partners or any other person. [END OF MESSAGE]

