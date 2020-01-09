Darth Bane warn baby Yoda for future mirror of Skywalker!

There was a playful bet. J.J. and I talk a lot by phone about music, movies, life, whatever…. You always have to be professional, playful and have tact. There were a few times where I just said, “You know how much I love those films; I’d love to be in it.” And J.J. was like, “Of course, I know. We’ll see what happens.” And then, England was in the soccer World Cup, which would’ve been 2018. We were in a knockout game with Colombia, and playfully, J.J. said, “If you guys win that game, you’ve got a part.

If you don’t win it, then I’m going to have to give it to someone else.” I knew he was kind of joking and having fun with it. Thankfully, it all worked out because it was the first time in England’s history that we beat a team in a penalty shootout of a World Cup final. So, I was delighted with the result, and I was able to email him and say, “We did it!” And he wrote back and said, “You’re in.” Those two words: “You’re in.” It was a pretty memorable day. I call him “the dreammaker.” I always say that to him. He’s in an incredible position, which he handles with poise and grace, but he’s able to click his fingers and create magic for people. He’s done that for me quite a few times in my life.

Did you ask J.J. where the inspiration for the name Beaumont Kin came from?