Danny Glover refuses notable specification of monsters!

Meanwhile, the overall story shares a lot of its DNA with classic heist movies, as well as a 1990’s action movies such as The Rock. Above all else, though, 6 Underground is heavily influenced by comic book movies.

Jumanji: The Next Level concludes, unsurprisingly, with the gang escaping the game once again and returning to the real world. Danny DeVito’s Eddie has a newfound interest in his grandson’s video games and his buddy Milo (Danny Glover) has opted to stay behind within the game world in the form of a horse. It’s an odd movie.

The influence of comic book superheroes in 6 Underground is observable in a number of ways; the frequent references to already-existing comic book characters through in-movie dialogue being an especially notable example. Famous pieces of comic book iconography like the Batcave repeatedly get name-dropped in the dialogue as reference points for key parts of the 6 Underground lore. But the influence goes beyond just some pop culture references: 6 Underground’s whole story feels cut from the same cloth as a number of modern comic book movies, specifically titles like Guardians of the Galaxy or The Avengers, that follow a whole group of superheroes.

a nod to the original film as Eddie visits the diner he used to own, which is now run by Nora Shepherd (Bebe Neuwirth) — aunt of child protagonists Peter and Judy. Then, in that aforementioned mid-credits scene, a heating mechanic finds the battered, malfunctioning Jumanji game in a basement. He appears to tinker with it, which causes him to be sucked into that game just as the other characters were at the beginning of the film.