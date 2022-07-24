Danielle Brooks Partners With 11 Honoré For New Capsule Collection

Actress Danielle Brooks has partnered with 11 Honoré to release a stylish new capsule collection. According to WWD, the actress and the fashion retailer have a longstanding relationship, with her being one of the first celebrity talents dressed their items. Brooks was hands-on in creating the collection.

“Growing up a plus girl, trendy clothing has always been limiting,” she explained in a statement to the fashion news platform. “

“Plus fashion has changed a lot since my high school and college days, but now most plus fashion is just a plethora of fast, inexpensive low-quality clothing. I knew 11 Honoré would be a wonderful partner because they focus on quality designer pieces, and they listen to their consumer’s needs. I asked them about coming up with a reasonable price point where we didn’t have to compromise the integrity of the clothing, and they made it happen. We also spoke about expanding the sizes, which we accomplished as well. I believe 11 Honoré will continue to thrive because they really care.”

“Danielle was very adamant about pushing sexy elements,” added 11 Honoré design director Danielle Williams-Eke. “Traditionally we haven’t gone as low on the necklines as we did in the ‘Darling Jumpsuit,’ for instance. Danielle made a great point in our initial design meeting that we should not be afraid to push it because at this point plus-size women have more than enough underpinning options to wear these sexy silhouettes.”Read more at:mint green formal dresses | hot pink formal dresses