Crescent City’s November Major Estates Auction, November 4th-6th, is Packed with 1,222 Choice Lots

New Orleans, LA, USA, October 23, 2022 — An incredibly rare lady’s platinum dinner ring with a 7.96-carat Indian oval alexandrite, a 15-piece sterling silver punch set by Whiting, an outstanding pair of American 19th century carved mahogany tester beds, and an oil on board painting rendered in the manner of David Teniers (Belgium, 1582-1649) are a few of the expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s November Major Estates Auction planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 4th, 5th, & 6th.

The auction, starting at 10 am Central time all three days, is packed with 1,222 choice lots in a wide variety of collecting categories. Bidding is available online, as well as live in the Crescent City gallery at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans. In-person gallery previews will begin on Wednesday, October 26th, from 10-5 Central time. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.

With a pre-sale estimate of $100,000-$200,000, the lady’s platinum dinner ring with a 7.96-carat Indian oval alexandrite surrounded by a double concentric border of tiny round diamonds is easily the auction’s headliner. The split shank is also mounted with tiny round diamonds. The total diamond weight is 1.05 carats. The ring is accompanied by an appraisal and a GIA report.

The early 20th century 15-piece sterling silver punch set by Whiting, is expected to change hands for $4,000-$8,000. The set consists of a large punchbowl, 28 pints, in a grape and vine motif, twelve matching punch cups, and two punch ladles, one by Whiting, retailed by George Brodnax (Memphis, Tenn.), and a Towle example in the “Old English” pattern, plus a 2-tier wooden stand.

The oil on board in the manner of David Teniers the Elder is titled View of Amsterdam. It has a partially covered signature lower left and is dated “46” lower left. A label on verso attributes the work to David Teniers the Elder (est. $1,000-$2,000). Also, a 19th century oil on canvas Dutch School painting titled Dutch Fishing Village, signed “H. W. Mesdag” lower right, possibly Hendrik Willem Mesdag (Dutch, 1831-1915), in a gilt frame, carries an estimate of $800-$1,200.

The two 19th century American carved mahogany tester beds consist of one with an arched twisted spindle headboard, flanked by turned and octagonal posts, joined on wood rails and a single footboard (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a full tester double bed with an arched leaf carved headboard, flanked by tapered octagonal posts upholding a buttoned yellow silk tester, to arched rails and an arched footboard (est. $1,200-$1,800). Both gorgeous beds are over 100 inches tall.

The rest of the auction is fairly eclectic, with items ranging from a large collection of Asian objects to a collection of blackamoor figures to a large collection of fine jewelry (to include sapphires, diamonds, emeralds, rubies and more). Decorative accessories will feature a three-piece Sevres-style 19th century gilt bronze clock set by Japy Freres (France), the clock with a gilt decorated celestial blue covered urn surmount, and with leaf and berry handles (est. $600-$900).

Fine French period furniture, a staple at nearly all Crescent City auctions, will be plentiful in this sale as well and will include the following pieces:

– Early 20th century Louis XV Vernis Martin style carved walnut ormolu mounted marble-top vitrine, the figured rouge marble over an applied garland frieze above a centered door with a curved glaze upper panel over a figural decorated lower panel (est. $800-$1,200).

– 19th century French Provincial carved cherry farmhouse table, the rectangular top over a setback wide skirt with frieze drawer, impressive 76 ½ inches wide (est. $1,200-$1,800).

– Monumental circa 1820 French Provincial Louis XV style carved walnut armoire, the arched stepped crown with a central leaf applique over large panel double doors with iron fiche hinges and escutcheons, 112 inches tall by 72 inches in width (est. $800-$1,200).

– Late 19th century French Louis XV style carved cherry marble-top bombe commode, the ogee edge cookie corner thick white and gray marble over a setback bank of three drawers flanked by bombe sides and floral carved cabriole legs (est. $1,000-$2,000).

American period furniture will feature a 19th century American rococo 7-piece carved rosewood parlor suite consisting of a settee and six side chairs, the arched pierced floral carved crest over a canted back, with tufted blue floral upholstery (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a 19th century American Federal style ebonized and gilt marble-top pier table, the highly figured inset gray marble over a gilt relief decorated skirt, resting on winged gryphon supports with paw feet (est. $800-$1,200).

Portrait paintings certain to attract keen bidder attention are a 17th century oil on canvas British School Portrait of an Admiral, possibly Sir John Skelton, Governor of Plymouth, unsigned, 27 ¼ inches tall by 23 ½ inches wide (est. $800-$1,200); and a pair of 19th century Continental School unsigned oils on canvas, Portrait of a Woman and Portrait of a Gentleman, each with faintly written inscriptions on verso and both presented in wood and gilt frames (est. $500-$1,000).

Paintings by local artists will include two watercolor, pencil and charcoals on paper by John J. Korver (La., 1910-1988), titled Cotton Picking Scene and Carriage Full of Cotton, being sold as separate lots (each est. $1,000-$2,000); and a watercolor and ink on paper by German-born New Orleans artist Leo Meiersdorff (1934-1994) titled Al Hirt Jazz Scene (1978) (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Other noteworthy artworks include an oil on canvas by Trevor Haddon (American/U.K., 1864-1941), titled Tending to the Wee Ones, signed lower right and presented in a gilt frame (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an oil on canvas by Ludwig Beyfuss (Austrian, 1805-?), titled Portrait of a Young Boy Dressed in a Tartan with Dog (circa 1859), artist signed and dated (est. $300-$500).

Just a few of the more beautiful decorative accessories in the auction will include the following:

– Large Swarovski crystal rhino figure, 6 inches tall, limited edition #5,410 of 10,000 pieces, crafted of fine quality Austrian crystal, with display stand, a framed certificate of authenticity and a key for its fitted hard sided carrying case (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– Boehm porcelain figure titled Dance of the Proud Peacock, 29 ½ inches tall, No. 40430, limited edition No. 18, with a custom carved mahogany stand (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– Studio Raspberry Glass Bowl by George Bucquet (American, b. 1954), 19 inches in diameter, of circular tapering ribbed form with exterior copper ribs (est. $800-$1,200).

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding the Major Estates Auction slated for Friday and Saturday, November 4th, 5th and 6th, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.

