BTI Completes OSHA 10 Training

Hanover, MA, Jan 22, 2020 — Staff members at Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently completed OSHA 10 training at the company’s Hanover, Mass. facility. The training took place December 30 and 31.

“Some people ring in the new year with party hats and champagne toasts. We decided to take a little different approach to entering a new decade and our entire staff took the OSHA 10 training,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “Instead of a hangover, we are now better prepared and trained to handle a broader array of commercial and laboratory moves—safely and effectively.”

BTI completed the OSHA 10 training for General Industry. That training covers such topics as: Slip, Trip and Fall Hazard Protection; Fixed and Portable Ladder Safety; Fire Prevention, Protection and Emergency Egress Safety; Dangers of Electrical Hazards; Using and Choosing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment); Causes and Prevention of MSD and RMD Injuries; Workers‘ Rights to Know the Chemical Makeup of Materials Found in Their Workplace; Difference Between Chronic and Acute Health Ailments; Hazards of Spray Finishing, Dipping/Coating, Combustible Liquids and Compressed Gases; and Dangers of Unguarded Equipment.

“As a moving company specializing in some very complex moves—like laboratories—safety is always front-of-mind. Trainings like these make us even better prepared to handle the very particular and sensitive needs of our clients,” said Rohlfing.

BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its residential and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves.

