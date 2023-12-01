BTI Completes Asset Management for Advanced Instruments

Norwood, MA and Hanover, MA, December 1, 2023 — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently completed a storage and asset management project for Advanced Instruments. The project ran from July 2020 to August 2023.

Based in Norwood, Massachusetts, Advance Instruments‘ specialty is analytical instruments and services for the biopharmaceutical, clinical, and food & beverage industries. Early in 2020, Advanced Instruments faced supply chain issues and a backlog of machines needing repair before reaching out to BTI.

“The length of time for clients to store with us varies greatly. It’s safe to say that Advanced Instruments’ project was one of our longer ones, more than three years,” said Jarrod Rohlfing, vice president of BTI. “In addition to providing a safe, secure and climate-controlled environment, we provided a number of other services during that time.

Over the course of the three-year period, BTI stored more than $4 million worth of equipment. Part of the asset management project included: white-glove delivery service; asset and inventory management; and weekly pickups and deliveries.

In addition, BTI provided cold chain storage with 24-hour monitoring. This service was provided on short notice, as BTI was tasked with coming up with a solution on short notice while Advanced Instruments did a build-out in their space.

“BTI provides many services that buy time for clients like Advanced Instruments to make needed improvements or additions at their own facility,” said Rohlfing.

Added Rohlfing, “These machines are expensive and could be classified as fragile. That this engagement continued for as long as it did speaks to Advanced Instruments comfort level with our company and services and we take great pride in that.”

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, Medical Devices and Lab & Scientific Relocations. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.