Natural paints, organic paints, eco paints or even vegan paints: bio-based paints and coatings are offered under various names. “Green” coatings not only promise to be healthier and more environmentally friendly than petrochemical products – they are also increasingly developing into an interesting business segment. For the second time, Ceresana has analyzed the global market for bio-based paints and bio-based coatings used for interior and exterior building applications or as industrial and wood coatings. So far, these organic coatings only make up a small part of the overall paint and coating market. However, their sales are increasing significantly: The latest market study by Ceresana forecasts that global demand for organic paints and coatings will rise to around USD 25 billion over the next 10 years. In addition to market data and forecasts, the study also contains background information on the regulatory framework of the paint and coatings industry as well as the general economic situation and the situation in the construction industry (including important companies, construction activities, investments) in the individual countries.

Coatings Made from Renewable Raw Materials

Bio-based paints and coatings are produced entirely or at least partly from renewable raw materials or minerals. What exactly “bio-based” means is defined differently by different organic labels and certification bodies. Ideally, the materials should come from sustainable agriculture, forestry or fisheries and remain as unaltered as possible. For example, natural binders, pigments and fillers made from plant starch, tree resins, mussel shells or chicken feathers are developed in the spirit of the bio-economy and circular economy. This reduces dependence on oil and natural gas, and previously unused waste from the food industry can be recycled. However, organic products cannot yet compete with paints based on acrylic, vinyl or other conventional plastics in all applications, such as sophisticated paints for cars or other industrial products. Bio-based paints and coatings are often even more expensive.

Benefits for Health and Environment

Organic coating materials can be combined well with other sustainable building materials, for example with organic insulating materials, organic adhesives and organic plastics. Some bio-based paints and coatings offer better quality and economy than their fossil-based competitors, for example advantages such as higher color stability, abrasion resistance, viscosity or color coverage. Natural pigments offer a very broad color spectrum. Diffusion-open natural paints prevent condensation and mold: They allow moisture in the air to pass through, can store it and release it again. Above all, however, organic coatings are largely free of toxic additives – and are therefore also suitable for sensitive areas such as children’s rooms. The “full declaration” of all ingredients not only helps people suffering from allergies and people with chemical intolerances. The long-term effects of solvents, plasticizers, nanoparticles, and other potentially toxic paint substances often still need to be researched. In contrast, many natural materials have been known and tried and tested for centuries, such as lime paints. Biodegradable paint residues do not have to be disposed of as hazardous waste at great expense.

Current Ceresana Market Report „Bio-Based Paints and Coatings“:

Chapter 1 of the new study provides a comprehensive presentation and analysis of the global market for bio-based paints and coatings – with forecasts up to 2034: For the world regions Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East / Africa, the development of demand (tonnes) and revenue (dollars and euros) is shown. These areas of application are being investigated: Construction, Industry, Transportation, Wood processing, other applications.

In Chapter 2, the national markets with the largest paint sales are examined individually, i.e. 13 countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, USA, Brazil, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Demand and revenues of bio-based paints and coatings are shown for the various applications.

Chapter 3 provides company profiles of the most important manufacturers of bio-based paints and coatings, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, net income, product range, production sites, and profile summary. In-depth profiles of 43 manufacturers are given, for example of DAW SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, BASF SE, Beckers Group, TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd., Kangnam Jevisco Co., Ltd., and IVM S.r.l.

