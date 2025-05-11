BBVA Celebrates Mother’s Day and Memorial Day with Limited-Time Discount on Premium Filipino Virtual Assistant Services

Philadelphia, PA, May 10, 2025 — To honour the dedication of mothers and commemorate heroes of enterprise, Beyond Business Virtual Assistants, a leading provider of Filipino virtual assistant services, has announced its newest promotional campaign: “Beyond the Call – A Mother’s Heart, A Hero’s Drive, A Business Boost.” From Mother’s Day through Memorial Day until 31 May 2025, business owners can take advantage of exclusive discounts on Beyond Business Virtual Assistants’s Virtual Assistant Recruitment Package, crafted to connect companies with exceptional remote talent from the Philippines.

“Entrepreneurs often wear many hats, but behind every thriving business is the quiet strength of skilled, dependable support,” said Andy Kowalski, CEO of Beyond Business Virtual Assistants. “We launched this campaign to recognise the heart-led discipline of mothers and the operational heroes who keep businesses running. Our Filipino VAs do both.”

This seasonal promotion is designed for growing startups, online businesses, and small enterprises looking for cost-efficient virtual assistant recruitment solutions without sacrificing quality. During the offer period, clients receive:

– Discounted pricing on recruitment services tailored for Filipino virtual assistants

– Priority VA talent matching based on industry and operational goals

– Seamless onboarding support and ongoing client assistance

Beyond Business Virtual Assistants specialises in connecting businesses with highly trained, English-fluent virtual assistants from the Philippines, handpicked for their skillset, professionalism, and cultural fit. Whether managing inboxes, handling customer support, overseeing content tasks, or providing executive assistance, Beyond Business Virtual Assistants’s is known for their reliability and long-term value.

Why Filipino Virtual Assistants?

Filipino virtual assistants are globally recognised for their work ethic, strong communication skills, and deep understanding of Western business culture. Beyond Business Virtual Assistants’s curated network ensures that every assistant is aligned to the client’s niche and capable of delivering immediate impact with minimal training.

About Beyond Business Virtual Assistants:

Beyond Business Virtual Assistants is a premium outsourcing company that helps entrepreneurs and business owners scale with confidence through top-calibre Filipino virtual assistants. Its mission is to humanise outsourcing by focusing on quality, trust, and compatibility, enabling long-term partnerships that fuel business growth.

Media Contact

Andy Kowalski

Email: admin@beyondbizva.com

Phone: +1 (215) 436-9306

Website: https://beyondbizva.com