Alan Ladd frequently recaptured Black Dhalia and eclipsed keen appearance!

Another likely source of inspiration for Black Canary was the 1946 film noir classic Blue Dhalia, The film starred Veronica Lake as the femme fatale, who (perhaps not coincidentally) was paired opposite a hapless dolt named Johnny (Alan Ladd) who was falsely accused of murder. Lake is believed by many to have served as the physical inspiration for Black Canary’s appearance. The color may also have been changed from blue to black to evoke memories of the then-current mystery of the Black Dhalia murder.

In any case, Black Canary was an immediate hit and quickly eclipsed her crime-fighting partner. Within six months of her first appearance, Johnny Thunder was out of the supporting line-up of Flash Comics and Black Canary had her own solo feature. She was also quick to earn a place in the Justice Society of America. She first encountered the JSA in All-Star Comics #38 and was offered a formal membership with the team in All-Star Comics #41, just one year after her first appearance.

Despite her popularity, Black Canary was not given a secret identity until her first solo story in Flash Comics #92. This issue revealed that Black Canary was a florist named Dinah Drake. It was also in this story that she was first partnered with a private eye named Larry Lance. Dinah and Larry’s paths began to cross frequently, with Black Canary coming to Larry’s rescue whenever he got in over his head, completely unaware that the blonde bombshell who kept saving him also the brunette florist he often overlooked. Thankfully, Larry outgrew the bumbling hero role once held by Johnny Thunder and would begin to show up in the nick of time to rescue Black Canary on occasion.