Ahlers & Ogletree’s Two-Day, 522-Lot Summer Estates & Collections Auction, held June 5-6 in Atlanta, Grosses $419,000

Atlanta, GA, USA, June 13, 2024 — A Niermann Weeks ‘Calais’ six-light chandelier lit up the room for $5,115, an 18th century American School oil on canvas portrait of a boy with his dog realized $4,538, an impressive Kirk & Son sterling repousse pitcher gaveled for $4,840, and a gorgeous pair of Italian burled veneer pedestal cabinets fetched $2,723 in two days of auctions held June 5th and 6th by Ahlers & Ogletree.

The 522-lot Summer Estates & Collections auction was held live in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta, as well as online. Session 1, on June 5th, featured 246 lots of English and American decorative arts, fine art and furniture. Session 2, on June 6th, had 276 lots of Continental decorative arts, fine arts, furniture and silver. The two days grossed about $419,000.

The Niermann Weeks (American, 1978) ‘Calais’ six-light chandelier, measuring 32 ¼ inches tall and 34 inches in diameter, had a gilt finished metal frame and stylized ostrich plumes (or palm fronds) composed of colorless glass rods. Manufacturers’ labels were attached to the ceiling canopy.

The 18th century oil on canvas American School portrait of a boy with his dog was rendered in 1779 and titled Portrait of Morgan Wilmot. The unsigned work was inscribed and dated to the upper right and nicely housed in a frame. The work measured 47 inches by 32 ¾ inches (canvas, minus the frame).

The Samuel Kirk & Son (American, 1846) sterling silver repousse water pitcher showed marks that were used from 1892-1924 and had a repousse pattern with florals and various animals, all set in a landscape with ruins. The pitcher was marked ‘26’, ‘S. Kirk & Son’, ‘925/1000’, with an inscription.

The mid-20th century pair of Italian burl chestnut veneer hexagonal pedestal cabinets, both 32 inches tall by 15 inches wide, each had a single door and rose on a plinth base, with manufacturers’ labels.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, at which internet bidding was facilitated by Auction Mobility (Bid.AandOAuctions.com), LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. About 30 people attended the auction in person at the gallery, while 20 phone bidders and 64 absentee bidders also submitted bids. All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

A palace-size Persian Mahal rug with a heavily patterned central navy-blue field surrounded by multiple borders, measuring a stout 12 feet by 20 feet 8 inches, found a new home for $5,143.

A Dennis & Leen (American, 1959) ‘Shaped Chinoiserie Tray’ coffee table having a black lacquered top and rising on a gilt metal faux bois base, apparently unmarked, brought $4,235.

Other Dennis & Leen offerings in the sale included a pair of ‘Marseilles’ giltwood mirrors, each having a shape pattern distressed frame, 52 ¼ inches by 34 ¼ inches, unmarked ($4,235); and a pair of ‘Italian Louis XVI’ armchairs, each having an antique cream painted parcel gilt finish and possibly Luigi Bevilacqua ‘Melograno’ upholstery with one accent pillow, finished at $2,299.

A large pair of Paul Ferrante (American, 1957) crystal 12-light “Anniversary” chandeliers in the Louis XIV taste each boasts a 22kt gold leaf finish. Both are hung with colorless crystal swags and prisms, with both chandeliers 60 inches in height and 42 inches in diameter, sold within estimate for $7,260.

A large Tridacna gigas clam shell, complete with both halves, an adult sessiled pair with the remains of the connective tissue that hinged the two halves of the shell when still alive, hit $3,933.

A 20th century French provincial style carved walnut panetiére (ornate Frenc bread box) in the Louis XV taste, having turned finials and spindles, a paneled door, and rising on scroll and die front feet, unmarked and measuring 39 inches in height by 33 ¼ inches in width, reached $1,815.

An untitled (Pastoral Landscape) oil on canvas painting done in 1900 by Archibald McNeal Willard (American, 1836-1918), monogrammed ‘A.M.W.’ and dated to the lower right, made $4,538.

A pair of Victorian style cast iron garden benches, produced in the manner of the Coalbrookdale Foundry (English, 1709-2017), having a white painted finish, a serpentine crest with an oak and ivy pattern, rolled arms terminating in beast hand rests and wooden slat seats, commanded $2,299.

A group of 19 Lalique (French, 20th century) ‘Honfleur’ frosted geranium dessert and small leaf plates, consisting of eleven dessert plates and eight small plates, found a new owner for $2,178.

A late 19th/early 20th century British oak Welsh dresser base in the Georgian taste, having an overhanging top, two drawers and a single shelf, rising on turned legs, unmarked, rose to $1,573.

Next up for Ahlers & Ogletree is an online-only Books & Documents auction on Thursday, June 20th; a Modern Art & Design + Outsider Art auction on Wednesday, June 26th; an online-only Asian Art & Antiques auction on Thursday, July 18th; an auction featuring the estate of Greg Crawford on Thursday, September 12th; and a two-day Fall Auction on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 2nd-3rd.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and their upcoming auctions, visit www.aandoauctions.com. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter (X), Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

