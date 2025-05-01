A Hidden South Vallejo, CA Real Estate Deal – UNLISTED 2BR/2BA Condo Available Now

Vallejo, CA, May 1, 2025 — Homebuyers searching for exclusive off-market homes and pre-market real estate deals now have an incredible opportunity! A stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo located in the highly sought-after Glen Cove Landing community of South Vallejo is available — but not on Zillow, Trulia, Redfin, or any public real estate or third party platform.

Priced at just $325,000, this off-market Glen Cove condo offers home buyers a rare chance to buy a home with no competition. The condo does need a little updating, but it is move-in ready and is the most affordable 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo currently available in this community — with other 2 bedroom/2 bath comparable units listings starting at $365,000.

Property Highlights:

– Spacious 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

– Two private balconies, plus balcony pantry for extra storage

– Cozy, working fireplace

– Detached 1-car garage included

– Walk-in closets in both bedrooms

– Located in Glen Cove Landing — part of an exclusive neighborhood in South Vallejo

– HOA amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and clubhouse — with $610 monthly dues covering water, garbage, and common area maintenance

– Stunning water views from the pool club house while entertaining guests

– Just a few steps walking distance to the scenic San Francisco Bay Trail for hiking and breathtaking views of Mt. Diablo, rolling hills and Carquinez Strait views

This upstairs unit is perfect for first-time homebuyers, downsizing baby boomers, just married couples or anyone seeking a private, move-in-ready condo near the water.

Why This Condo Is Special: There’s no „For Sale“ sign. It’s not listed online. It’s off-market, unlisted, and waiting for the right buyer to see it first — with no bidding wars and below market value pricing (so far). This condo is being shown by scheduled private viewings ONLY.

Location:

Glen Cove Landing Condominiums

1201 Glen Cove Parkway, Vallejo, CA 94591

You’ve Heard it Before:

And I’m sure you have seen it too: The best homes are bought and sold OFF the market. The market has slowed down and with higher interest rates everyone is looking for that „steal of a deal“ making this hidden gem in South Vallejo an excellent choice in any real estate market.

Schedule Your Private Viewing Today.

To schedule a viewing, simply call 917.709.7324 or visit https://rb.gy/7ye26u for more information (because sometimes, it actually is about „who you know.“)

Contact:

Bruno Versaci

bruno@brunoversaci.com

9177097324