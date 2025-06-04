Chatham, ON, Canada, June 4, 2025 — An original example of a 1914 Packard Model 1-38 Runabout automobile; a 1973 Pontiac Trans AM Super Duty 455 cubic inch V8 muscle car; and a 1908 Brunswick-Balke-Collender “Del Monte” Model Saloon front and back bar are the undisputed headliners in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Automobiles, Motorbikes & Advertising auction featuring the lifetime Mike and Wendy Fairbairn Collection scheduled for Saturday, June 14th.

Over the course of 40-plus years, RM-Sotheby’s founding partner Mike Fairbairn and his wife Wendy built the ‘Car Barn‘ in the historic town of Chatham, Ontario, to house an extraordinary collection of collector cars, low-mileage Japanese motorbikes, petroliana and general store advertising. The entire collection is now on display in the ‚Car Barn‘, where it will be auctioned.

This is a live and online auction event, with live in-person bidding at 23 Forsyth St. in Chatham, Ontario. Doors will open at 8am Eastern time and the live auction will begin promptly at 9am. Registration is required to attend in person. Online bidding is available per usual, via the Miller & Miller website (at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com) as well as www.LiveAuctioneers.com.

Bidders will compete for 268 lots, in categories that include historic objects, petroliana, soda advertising, advertising signs, general store, motorcycles, automobilia, automobiles and coin-op. Lots will close via live webcast on auction day, so bidders worldwide can watch and participate.

The Packard Motor Car Company was founded in 1899 by James and William Packard and quickly established itself as a premier American luxury car manufacturer. The Model 1-38 was introduced in late 1912 and featured a 415 cubic inch L-head six-cylinder engine producing 60 horsepower. It was available in various body styles, including the popular Runabout model.

The Packard in the auction is original and restored only as needed. Cosmetic touches include repainted fenders, and the car has undergone a comprehensive mechanical restoration. It has a new and correct brass core radiator, new brake drums, a rebuilt starter-generator and engine rebuild. The top, interior and most of the body paint are original. Estimate: $400,000-$450,000.

All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.

The 1973 Pontiac Trans AM LS2 455 cu. in. Super Duty muscle car (SD-455 HO) boasts a 430 hp V8 engine with 800 CFM Holley carburetor, reinforced block and four mains, a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission, coil spring and wishbone independent front suspension, live axle and leaf spring rear suspension. It’s a low production car in pristine, unrestored condition.

And talk about pedigree. The automobile was ordered new by GM of Canada as the Canadian International Auto Show display car, fitted with every available factory option except a rear seat storage tray. The present owner acquired the car from its first owner, and the car retains both the original paint and interior. This Trans AM has all OEM GM parts. Estimate: $175,000-$225,000.

The American 1908 Brunswick-Balke-Collender “Del Monte” Model Saloon front and back bar is, without question, one of the most significant produced in the 20th century. It is one of only a few known survivors, and a more documented and intact example cannot be found. B.B.C. Co. was formed in 1884 and became famous for their large, ornate, neoclassical style bars for salons.

The one up for bid, the “Del Monte” model, is regal in appearance and punctuated with elaborate carvings, and is as practical today as when first produced. Included are 14 chairs, two stainless steel sink assemblies, two cooler units and a lighted, triple-tap dispenser with marble ball handles and silver plate taps. Total width including cornice is 294 inches. Estimate: $150,000-$200,000.

A 1920s Canada Vulcanizer double visible Red Indian gasoline pump, 122 inches tall by 39 inches wide, has an estimate of $30,000-$40,000. It’s a show-quality restoration to automotive paint standards as completed by Bob Krist, outfitted with correct white rubber hoses, polished brass nozzles with gilt-painted fittings, and two reproduction double-sided Red Indian gas globes. It’s embossed with “Property of Supertest Petroleum Corporation, London, Ontario.”

A 1969 Kawasaki H1 Mach III 500cc motorcycle, with its striking dark blue livery, brings the buyer back to the dawn of high-performance bikes. This one has never needed restoration, and the paintwork was applied in Japan. Specs include a 489cc air-cooled, two-stroke, inline engine breathing through three Mikuni VM28SC carburetors, developing 60hp at 7,500 rpm and 42 lb-ft. of torque at 7,000 rpm, along with a slick 5-speed transmission. Estimate: $22,000-$26,000.

A 1983 Kawasaki KZ 1000R motorcycle, also known as the Eddie Lawson Replica (named after the bike racing icon who rode factory-tuned Kawasaki KZ1000s to Superbike Championships in 1981 and 1982), is visually striking in Kawasaki Racing Green with yellow accents. Features include a 998cc air-cooled inline-four engine with double overhead cams producing 79 hp and 59 lb-ft of torque, a bikini fairing, stepped seat, and rearset footpegs. Estimate: $20,000-$24,000.

An American 1940s-era RCA Victor Records neon double-sided painted metal sign (actually two single-sided painted metal signs mounted back-to-back) is round in shape, measuring 37 inches in diameter. When lit, the wildly colorful sign displays beautifully and would be a fabulous addition to any collection. The neon has been replaced on one side. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000.

The Canadian 1930s McColl-Frontenac Red Indian Motor Oils single-sided porcelain dealer sign, 5 feet in diameter, is considered a ‘must-have’ in Canadian petroliana advertising. McColl-Frontenac played a significant role in early Canadian petroleum history. This sign is graded well at 8.5, with good color and gloss but just a little dullness and staining. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.

Here is a link to the auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-GXMNA7/automobiles-motorbikes-advertising-the-fairbairn-collection.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Automobiles, Motorbikes & Advertising auction featuring the Fairbairn Collection scheduled for Saturday, June 14th, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

Media Contact:

Ethan Miller

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

59 Webster Street

New Hamburg, Ont., CD N3A 1W8

519-573-3710

info@millerandmillerauctions.com

http://www.millerandmillerauctions.com