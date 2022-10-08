445nm Blue Laser Diode Module 50mW to 100mW

In any working occasion where users are fallen into serious need of highly clear and accurate dot alignment, even though it is pointing at quite long work distance or high height, it is not easy to reach with a simple blue laser pointer or a manual dot projecting tool. At the same time, there is also no end for users to develop a quite practically used dot measuring tool, such as a 445nm blue laser diode module. When compact size tube made laser device gets easy installation and adjustment to correct position, without any relying on manual labor force input or prior dot positioning work, this dot laser alignment tool makes sure of low production cost, high stability and long lasting blue dot generation onto all working surfaces.

Not able to rely on any manual labor force input, the real use of 445nm blue laser diode module always makes constant blue laser beam emission from laser beam aperture. It is adopting an import 445nm blue laser diode as beam emitting source, available with wide range output power of 50mW to 100mW and basic use of a metal heat sink cooling system, this direct diode emission made blue dot laser just adopts quite small size tube diameter of 16mm. It enables easy installation, quick response and easy reaching of blue reference dot emission onto any raw material surface.

According to the use of a qualified glass coated lens, whatever kind of working surface it is pointing, 445nm blue laser diode module is working well with high transmittance blue laser light emission, and highly clear blue dot generation at long work distance. It is getting no effect by any moisture or dust as well. The special use of a glass window is making perfect protection of itself from those of harsh working occasions. Once it is projecting the best quality and the most intense blue laser light emission, even though it is projecting at long extending distance of 25 meters, this blue dot laser alignment still makes sure of extremely clear dot indication for laser show, laser displaying, laser communication, laser medical therapy and high tech work etc.

With the assistance of a laser alignment mounting bracket and special use of extending electric wires, within the maximum installed distance of 3 meters, this 445nm blue laser diode module makes sure of convenient installation and easy reaching of blue reference dot onto any raw material surface. On condition that users are paying high attention to powerful blue laser radiation and thermal energy hurt to human eyes, only after proper wearing of laser safety goggles and avoiding eye exposure to beam aperture, this industrial alignment laser just assures easy and highly clear dot generation in all application fields.