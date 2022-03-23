2022 United States Polo Association Announces First-Ever Division II National Intercollegiate Championships

Kaufman, TX, March 23, 2022 — The United States Polo Association (USPA) is pleased to announce the first-ever, Division II National Intercollegiate Championships (NIC) will be held at the Legend’s Polo Club in Kaufman, TX, this week from March 24-27.

“As we’ve been fostering a strong community of arena polo players starting at the middle school level, it was only a matter of time before we received an increase in demand for more collegiate opportunities. After everything the sport as a whole has been through over the last three years, we are thrilled to deliver another action-packed event series where spectators can watch as some of the best players in the country, both men and women, compete to bring home the championship win. With this being the inaugural year of the division-II tournament, the stakes are even higher,” said Liz Brayboy, USPA I/I Committee Chair.

The 2022 Division II Men’s Teams Include:

– Northeastern Regional: Babson College in Massachusetts

– Central Regional: Texas Tech University

– Wildcard Selection: Skidmore College

The 2022 Division II Women’s Teams Include:

– Northeastern Regional: University of Connecticut

– Central Regional: Texas Tech University

– Southeastern Regional: Michigan State University

– Western Regional: University of California, Davis

– Wildcard Selection #1: Southern Methodist University

– Wildcard Selection #2: Skidmore College

The schedule includes:

Thursday, March 24

12:00 PM Women’s Quarterfinal: UC Davis vs SMU

2:00 PM Women’s Quarterfinal: Skidmore vs Michigan State

4:00 PM Men’s Game 1: Babson vs Texas Tech

Friday, March 25

2:00 PM Women’s Semifinal 1: UCONN vs Winner Game 1

4:00 PM Women’s Semifinal 2: Texas Tech vs Winner Game 2

6:00 PM Men’s Game 2: Skidmore vs Texas Tech

Saturday, March 26

10:00 AM Women’s Consolation

Sunday, March 27

10:00 AM 2022 USPA Women’s Division II National Intercollegiate Final

12:00 PM Men’s Game 3: Babson vs Skidmore

About the United States Polo Association®:

The United States Polo Association was organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo, coordinating the activities of its Member Clubs and Registered Players, arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games, and providing rules, handicaps, and conditions for those tournaments, competitions, and games including the safety and welfare of participants and mounts. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the national governing body for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently comprised of more than 200 member clubs with thousands of individual members and oversees 40 national tournaments. For more information, please visit https://www.uspolo.org